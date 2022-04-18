Price Youth Council Spearheads Annual Easter Egg Hunt *Photo Gallery*

Following a successful Easter egg hunt hosted in 2021, the Price City Youth Council made the decision to bring the fun back to Washington Park on Saturday afternoon. The council was assisted with presence from various members of the Price City Council, including Mayor Mike Kourianos.

The event began at 11 a.m. as the smallest kiddos were invited to hunt first. The age groups were divided into varying time segments, with the youth council utilizing the majority of the space within the park for optimal egg-gathering opportunities.

The children that gathered special eggs were invited to bring them to a member of the youth council to redeem a number of great prizes. The fun was rounded out with an appearance by the Easter Bunny.