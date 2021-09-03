Price’s Main Street Gets an Upgrade

Recently, a Price City Youth Council subcommittee applied for a grant from the Sorenson Legacy Foundation and was awarded $50,000. With this, there were a number of different ideas the council had to utilize the funds.

The ultimate decision was the construction of the Price Downtown District benches, garbage cans and planter boxes that would be placed in the historic downtown area of Price, including Main Street. These were fabricated by All American Fabricators, which is a company based in Wellington.

The fabricators began installing them up and down the city’s Main Street last week. The members of the committee behind this effort are Landon, Landry and Lainee Anderson.

Recently, Roy Nikas of Price Insurance Agency contacted Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos and thanked the city for the opportunity to include them in the beautification project, stating that the bench outside their office worked well with their existing decor.

“It is beautiful and goes wonderfully with our other blue highlights,” shared Nikas. “I hope all are happy with these additional improvements to our downtown; let’s not stop.”