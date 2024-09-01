Press Release

We are excited to announce that this year’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat event will be hosted by the Main Street Mash Committee in collaboration with the Meaningful Mindz Learning Center, Price Downtown District, Price Youth Council, Apple Country and Party Express. Together, we will be hosting “Price’s Second Annual Main Street Mash” on Saturday, October 26.

Several family activities will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., including a costume party and contest, Trunk-R-Treating, food trucks, games, a car show with a live DJ and more!

We need your help to ensure the success of our community event. We are looking for businesses, individuals, or families with a Halloween spirit who would like to contribute to the community. We need decorated trunks and candy sponsors for the Trunk-or-Treat, cars for the car shows, and a few food trucks for the event. This is an excellent opportunity to promote your business and support the community. Dressing up is encouraged, and we want everyone to have as much fun as possible!

Last year, at our first annual Main Street Mash event, we had over 40 trunks on Main Street participating in the Trunk-or-Treat, and over 5000 community members came out to join the fun!

Join the Trunk-or-Treat, Car Show, or Food Truck Galley, or contribute candy at https://forms.gle/Pdhg1ccs5NFLob898

If you want to participate in any of these events, please arrive no later than 12:00 PM for organizational purposes. If you are planning to host a trunk, kindly decorate it with a fun theme and consider dressing in costume. You can also set up a simple game at your vehicle to promote your business. Please provide individually wrapped pieces of candy to distribute from your trunk. We anticipate needing approximately 3000 to 6000 pieces.

Trunk-R-Treat: 1:00 pm-2:30 pm

Costume Contest: 1:00 pm-2:30 pm – Winner will be announced at 3:00p

Car Show: 1:00 pm-3:00 pm – Winner will be announced at 3:30p

Haunted House: 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

Food Trucks: 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

DJs & Bands: 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

Games & Activities: 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

If you have any questions or would like more information about becoming a committee member to help organize this event, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Our next Planning meeting will be held August 26, and September 20, 2024.

Janell (435-650-4773) Meaningful Mindz Learning Center

Kari (435-650-7204) Apple Country Crafts

Autumn (435-637-3393) Party Express