PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, in 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees; and
WHEREAS, this holiday, called Arbor Day was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska; and
WHEREAS, Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world; and
WHEREAS, trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooking costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife; and
WHERAS, trees are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and countless other wood products; and
WHEREAS, trees are a source of joy and spiritual renewal; and
WHEREAS, Price City has been recognized as a Tree City USA by The National Arbor Day Foundation and desires to continue its tree-planting ways.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Joe Christman, Mayor Pro Tempore of the City of Price, do hereby proclaim April 29, 2022 as
ARBOR DAY
in the City of Price, and I urge all citizens to support efforts to care for our trees and woodlands and to support our City’s community forestry program, and
FURTHER, I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the wellbeing of present and future generations.
DATED this 9th day of February, 2022.
ATTEST:
Joe Christman,
Mayor Pro Tempore
Published in the ETV Newspaper April 20 and April 27, 2022.