Project Helps Utah Organizations Preserve Local Artifacts

Press Release

The Utah Division of Arts & Museums’ Office of Museum Services and Utah Humanities are again partnering to offer collections preservation training and support for museums, archives, libraries, historical societies and other community-held collections in 2023.

The Utah Collections Preservation project will offer webinars and quarterly regional workshops throughout the year, with 12 monthly webinars and quarterly workshops focusing on accessible, practical, hands-on training to give collections stewards knowledge and tools to preserve their treasured local collections.

The regional workshops in 2023 will be hosted by institutions in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. The two-part regional workshops cost $10 to secure a place with advance registration, and stipends to support participants’ travel to the in-person workshops are available if needed. The 2023 calendar is available here.

Kick-Off Regional Workshop in January and February

This first two-part workshop will focus on artifact access and handling and will include introductory content on artifact deterioration and preventive preservation, as well as hands-on object labeling and object handling training.

The workshop will be held in two locations, one month apart.

January 5, 2023 at Edge of the Cedars in Blanding

February 2, 2023 at the Grand County Library in Moab

Registration for in-person regional workshops is open at this link.

2023 Monthly Webinars

The first of the 12 monthly webinars will be held on January 19, 2023, and will focus on digitization and collections care. Registration for free webinars is open at this link.

The Utah Collections Preservation project is a joint effort of the Utah Division of Arts & Museums’ Office of Museum Services and Utah Humanities.