Proposed Act to Assist Families During Baby Formula Shortage

On Monday morning, it was announced that Utah Senator Mike Lee is working toward an act that will give comfort to parents that have been struggling through the domestic baby formula shortages.

The Fixing Our Regulatory Mayhem Upsetting Little Americans (FORMULA) Act will work to bolster the supply chain and help American families feed their infants. The challenges regarding the baby formula supply chains have created the out-of-stock rate for the formula, tripling the numbers that were witnessed even six months ago.

It was explained that the recent shortages come from the aftermath of a recall and temporary closure of a major American formula factory. Due to this recall and temporary closure, many families that reside in the Beehive State, as well as across the U.S., are struggling to feed their children.

According to a press release, the FORMULA Act will target the supply chain disruption by temporarily waiving the current protectionist trade barriers, such as tariffs and quotas in importations that reduce the supply while increasing the price of available foreign-created formula. Regulations will also be waived through the bill that prevent the importation of safe formula from abroad.

Through these efforts, the hope is that families will have access to safe formula that is manufactured elsewhere during the shortage. Furthermore, the act will allow Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program recipients to utilize vouchers for formula from any producer, rather than the limitations on the brand or product listed on the specific vouchers.

Sen. Lee stated that American babies are going hungry and the federal government is standing in the way. The act, according to Sen. Lee, will give families relief during the unprecedented shortage. The full act proposal can be found here.