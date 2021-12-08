PROSECUTOR WANTED

Wellington City Prosecutor

Wellington City Council is requesting bids for a functioning Prosecutor for Justice and District Court. This position will start immediately following the date of appointment. Candidates will be considered on January 12, 2022, at a normally scheduled City Council Meeting at 5:30 PM in the Council Chambers at 150 West Main Street. Candidates may register with the City Recorder by December 17, 2021, at 5:00 PM.

Gracie Procarione

435-637-5213

Wellington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 8 and December 15, 2021.