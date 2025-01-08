PRWCD MEETING NOTICE 2025

Notice is hereby given that the Price River Watershed Conservation District will hold its official meetings at the USDA Service Center at 599 B West Price River Drive, UT, on the following dates for 2025:

2025 Meeting Dates

January 9th (Local Work Group Meeting in Castle Dale) – 6pm

February 19 (Castle Valley Crop School)– 6pm

March 12 – 6pm

April 9– 7pm

May 14– 7pm

June 11– 7pm

July 9– 7pm

August 13 – 7pm

September 10 – 7pm

October 8 – 7pm

November 12 – 6pm

December 10 – 6pm

All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2025.