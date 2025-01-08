PRWCD MEETING NOTICE 2025

Notice is hereby given that the Price River Watershed Conservation District will hold its official meetings at the USDA Service Center at 599 B West Price River Drive, UT, on the following dates for 2025:
2025 Meeting Dates
January 9th (Local Work Group Meeting in Castle Dale) – 6pm
February 19 (Castle Valley Crop School)– 6pm
March 12 – 6pm
April 9– 7pm
May 14– 7pm
June 11– 7pm
July 9– 7pm
August 13 – 7pm
September 10 – 7pm
October 8 – 7pm
November 12 – 6pm
December 10 – 6pm
All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2025.