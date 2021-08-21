PT3 Celebrates Utah Summer Games with Pool Party

Tumblers from PT3 that competed in the Utah Summer Games were joined by their families for a pool party courtesy of Helper City. The young athletes and their families enjoyed a day at the popular summer pool to celebrate their accomplishments at the games.

“PT3 would like to thank R&A Market and Jody Young for providing the food,” PT3 shared. The group also extended appreciation to Helper City for the use of the pool while they celebrated these accomplished tumblers.

At the Utah Summer Games, the team placed in power tumbling, double-mini trampoline and trampoline. Tylee Jensen, Tayliegh Hofine and Jaydexx D’Ambrosio each received three first place honors while Indie Pikyavit placed first, first and second. Gabriella Baker placed first, first and third while MacKenna Payton received three second place honors.