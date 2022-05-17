PT3 Competes in State Tumbling Meet

Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline (PT3) competed in the state tumbling meet, which took place in Mesquite, NV, on April 23.

Trinity Payton remarked that the PT3 tumblers did great during the competition. Thoryn Keil earned three first place finishes, while Carlee Higgs and Tylee Jensen took first, first and second. Indie Pikyavit received first, first and third while Jerix Ballard earned first, first and fourth.

First, second and fifth went to Cierra Cartwright, while first, third and third went to Tayleigh Hofhine. Berlynn Axelgard received first, third and fourth, while second, second and fourth went to Luxx D’Ambrosio. Second, third and third went to Benjamin Axelgard, Aslynn Denny received second, third and fourth, and Jaydexx D’Ambrosio earned second, third and fourth.

Mackenna Payton took second, fourth and fifth place in the competition, Reign Denny earned second fourth and seventh, while Isabelle Chastain and Audacee Eden earned third, fourth and fifth. Gabriella Baker took third, eighth and eighth and Tabitha Willson took fourth, fifth and fifth.

Finally, Perri Mitchell received fourth, fifth and seventh and Ireland Keil took fourth, sixth and seventh.