PT3 Competes in Summer Games

Photo courtesy of PT3

The Utah Summer Games for Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline Team (PT3) took place on June 11. Rickelle Collins was a standout with her three gold medals. Indie Pikyavit and Eliza Pitcher also had excellent days, winning two golds and one silver. Meanwhile, Navaho Whiting brought home two golds and one bronze while Charlie Higgs won two golds.

One gold and two silvers went to Tabitha Willson, Luxx D’Ambrosio, Mackenna Payton and Tylee Jensen. Lanai Pitcher and Tayleigh Hofhine each took one gold, one silver and one bronze. In addition, Jaydexx Dambrosio, Jerix Ballard and Isabelle Chastain all walked away with one gold and one silver while Gabriella Baker grabbed one gold and one bronze. Benjamin Axelgard won one gold, Perri Mitchel took one silver and one bronze while Berlin Axelgard added one silver.

Coaches Pineau Neilson and Trinity Payton expressed appreciation to volunteers of Katie Axelgard, Abby Ballard, Jody Young and Kaylee Pitcher for their assistance during the games.