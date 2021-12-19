PT3 Finds Success

Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline Team (PT3) was back in action earlier this fall. The young athletes first headed over to Gunnison in October and then went to Fillmore in November.

Below are their places in power tumbling, double mini trampoline and trampoline, respectively. Jaeden Lukens, Tylee Jensen and Ireland Keil all took first, first and second. Jarix Ballard ended in the first, first and fourth while Isabelle Chastain followed suite.

Berlynn Axelgard and Jaydex D’Ambrosio each took first, second and second. Luxx D’Ambrosio ended in second, second and third while Eliza Pitcher finished in second, second and fifth. Then came Mackenna Payton in second, third and fourth with Indie Pikyavit in fourth, fourth and sixth. MiKelle Salama and Angel Salama each took fourth, fourth and seventh while Perri Mitchell ended in fourth, eighth and eighth.