PT3 Places in State Competition

Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline Team (PT3) traveled to Mesquite, NV to compete in the state competition that was hosted on Mar. 31 and April 1. The team competed well, with an impressive showing of those that placed in power tumbling, double mini trampoline and trampoline.

Beginning the scoring, Benjamin Axelgard earned three first-place honors. He was followed by Luxx D’Ambrosio, Perri Mitchell and Jordyn Pierce, all with first, first and second placings.

Berlynn Axelgard and Emmalynn Turner both earned first, first and fourth places, while Jaxx D’Ambrosio took one first-place spot and two second places. Charlee and Easten Higgs both took home first, second and third places, while Jaydexx D’Ambrosio secured first, second and fourth.

Scoring continued with Indie Pikyavit and Ryanna Pantelakis, who both took two second places and a third. MacKenna Payton and Hennacey Sanchez secured second, fifth and sixth, while Autym Collins earned second, sixth and seventh.

Jerix Ballard took one third place and two fifth place earnings home, while Isabelle Chastain earned third, sixth and sixth. Finally, Alissa Collins secured two fourth places and one sixth.

The team is coached by Trinity Jackson, Jodie Young and Tayleigh Hofhine. The local judge was Sierra Price.