PT3 Returns from State Meet

Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline Team (PT3), coached by Pineau Neilson and Trinity Payton, returned from the state tumbling and trampoline meet with several awards in tow.

The competition was hosted this year at Crimson Cliff High School in Washington, Utah, on May 8. Tylee Jensen took first, first and second while Reign Denny took first, second and third. First, second and sixth was the scoring for Indie Pikyavit and Ireland Keil took second, third and fifth.

Mackenna Payton scored third, fourth and fourth while Audacee Eden took fourth, fourth and fifth. Continuing, Ayslynn Denny scored fourth, fifth and fifth.