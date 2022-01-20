PT3 Travels to Salina

Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline Team (PT3) recently traveled to a competition that took place in Salina on Jan. 8. The members braved the snowstorm to show off their hard work.

Benjamin Axelgard took three first-place honors, while Jaeden Lukens took first, first and second. Eliza Pitcher took first, first and third while Berlyn Axelgard took first, second and second. Continuing, Mackenna Payton took first, second and third while Reign Denny took first, second and third.

Gabriella Baker took first, second and third, Audacee Eden took first, third and third, and Isabella Chastin took first, third and fourth. Tabitha Willson took first, fifth and seventh while Trey Heikkila and Jerix Ballard took second, second and fourth.

Ayslynn Denny took second, third and third, Indie Pikyavit took second, third and fifth, and Lanaya Pitcher took second, third and fifth. Mikelle Slama took second, third and sixth, while second, fourth and eighth place honors went to Angel Salama.

Finally, Tayleigh Hofine took three third-place finishes, Zoey Cartwright took third, third and fifth, and Ellie Reefscheider rounded out the scoring for PT3 with third, third and seventh.