A Public notice is hereby given that the Green River City Council held a public hearing April 12, 2022 at the city office building located at 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah for the purposes as described below.

A hearing was held to discuss the Petition to Vacate Subdivision described as All of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, and 44 of the Birchwood Estates Subdivision, Green River Townsite Survey.

