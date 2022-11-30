Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held for the purpose of annexing property belonging to Michelle and Dylan Priano into the corporate limits of Cleveland Town. Comments regarding the above-mentioned annexation will be heard during a public hearing in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Cleveland Town Council meeting to be held on Thurs. December 8, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Cleveland Town Office, 130 W. Main, Cleveland, Utah.

Published in ETV Newspaper November 30 and December 7, 2022.