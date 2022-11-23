The Price City Council will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 5:30pm in the Price City Council Chambers at 185 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 to receive input regarding the contribution of the proceeds of the “Hiking Is My Therapy” fundraiser event to charitable/non-profit entities. Advance questions or comments may be submitted to Miles Nelson at 435-636-3148 or milesn@priceutah.net and those comments will be provided to the City Council.

Published in ETV Newspaper November 23, November 30 and December 7, 2022.