The Price City Council will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, August 28th, 2024 at 5:30PM in the Price City Council Chambers at 185 E Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 to receive input regarding the charitable contribution of the proceeds of the International Days Golf Tournament to Local Entities.

Advance questions or comments may be submitted to Nick Tatton at 435-636-36184 and those comments will be provided to the City Council.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 14, August 21 and August 28, 2024.