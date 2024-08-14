The Price City Council will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, August 28th, 2024 at 5:30pm in the City Council Chambers located at 185 E Main Street to receive input on updates to the Municipal Code Section(s) 6.03.010, Dog Licensing, 6.03.020 License Tag and 6.03.030 Licensing Exemptions. Advance comments may be provided to Nick Tatton at 435-636-3184 or nickt@priceutah.net, all comments received will be provided to the City Council during the hearing.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 14, August 21 and August 28, 2024.