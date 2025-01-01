Four Corners Community Behavioral Health Inc. and the Carbon County Commissioners, as the local authority of substance use disorders and mental health, invite Medicaid enrollees and other community members to give input regarding the mental health and substance use disorder

treatment needs in Carbon County at a public hearing on January 15, 2025. Input from citizens, clients and families will be used in planning services and in decision making during this next fiscal year. The public hearing will be held as part of the regularly scheduled Commission meeting, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the Carbon County Commission Chambers, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah. The meeting starts at 4:30 pm. You can choose to submit a written statement instead. For more information please contact FCCBH, Inc. at 435-637-7200.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 1 and January 8, 2025.