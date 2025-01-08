Four Corners Community Behavioral Health Inc. and the Emery County Commissioners, as the local authority of substance use disorders and mental health, invite Medicaid enrollees and other community members to give input regarding the mental health and substance use disorder

treatment needs in Emery County at a public hearing on January 21, 2025. Input from citizens, clients and families will be used in planning services and in decision making during this next fiscal year. The public hearing will be held as part of the regularly scheduled Emery County Commission meeting, on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025, at the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah. The meeting starts at 3 pm. You can choose to submit a written statement instead. For more information please contact FCCBH, Inc. at 435-637-7200.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8 and January 15, 2025.