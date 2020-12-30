PUBLIC HEARING FOR DISCONNECT FROM HELPER CITY LIMITS

The Helper City Council will hold a Public Hearing to receive comments on the purposed disconnect of parcel numbers 1A-0393-000, 1A-0393-0001 and 1A-0393-002 from Helper City limits. The Public Hearing will be held Thursday January 7, 2020 at approximately 5:00 P.M. in an electronic meeting. To participate in the Public Hearing discussion please send your comments and documents to jonaskerl@helpercity.net or call 435-472-5391 24 hours before the meeting. Your comments will be heard and broadcasted on youtube.com. Here is the link for the meeting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTuAFN4AJ3pF_GlNdaxJ9Mw or you may search Helper City Live Stream in the youtube.com search engine.

-S- Jona Skerl

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 30, 2020.