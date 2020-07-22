PUBLIC HEARING – HUNTINGTON CITY

Public notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Huntington City, Utah will hold a public hearing Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the city office building located at 20 South Main for the purposes as described below. Meeting will start promptly at 7:00 p.m.

1. Short-Term or Vacation Rental regulations

2. Temporary living or placement of self-contained travel trailer/RV

3. Elimination of Board of Adjustments

Please note that in order to hear from as many people as possible, the chair may at his/her discretion limit the time of each member of the public who wishes to enter comments into the public record to five minutes. The public is invited to attend all planning commission meetings. If you need special accommodation to participate in the above meeting, please notify Jenene Hansen, City Recorder, (435) 687-2436, at least 3 working days prior to the meeting.

Huntington City Planning Commission

Jenene Hansen, Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 22, 2020.