PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Helper City will hold a Public Hearing on the 7th of December, 2024. The Public Hearing will take place at the Helper City Council Chambers, 19 South Main St. Helper, UT 84526, and will begin at 6:00 pm. Helper City is seeking to increase compensation for executive municipal officers. The public is invited to attend and provide comments on the proposed application. Written comments are welcome and if you need special accommodations to participate in the above meeting, please contact the Helper City Office at 435-472-5391, at least 2 working days before the meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 27 and December 4, 2024.