PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED HUNTINGTON CITY COMMERCIAL CORRIDOR COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT PROJECT AREA

Earlier this year, the Huntington City Community Reinvestment Agency (“Agency”), by resolution, authorized the preparation of a Proposed Community Reinvestment Project Area (“Project Area”) Plan (the “Plan”). The Agency intends to enter into Interlocal Agreements with one or more taxing entities to collect the new tax revenue created by the increase in value of the parcels described in the Plan. A copy of the Plan and the specific description of the property proposed to be included in the Project Area may be obtained via mail, fax, or by writing to the Huntington City Council at 20 South Main Street, Huntington, Utah 84528 or PO Box 126, Huntington, Utah 84528.

The Plan for the proposed Project Area having been prepared, the Agency hereby gives notice that the Agency will hold a public hearing on the Plan for the Project Area on October 6, 2020 at 5:30 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chambers located at 20 South Main Street, Huntington, Utah 84528.

At the public hearing, the Agency will hear public comment on and objections to the Plan of the proposed Project Area, including whether either should be revised, approved, or rejected. At the hearing, the Agency will also receive all written objections to the Plan. All interested persons are invited to submit to the Agency written comments on the Plan before the date of the hearing to the Huntington City Council at the aforementioned address.

Any person objecting to the Plan or contesting the regularity of any of the proceedings to adopt it may appear before the Agency Board at the hearing to show cause why the Plan should not be adopted.

The Plan will also be available for inspection at the Huntington City offices at the aforementioned address, during regular office hours, Monday- Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In compliance with the American Disabilities Act, persons needing auxiliary services for these meetings should call the Huntington City Recorder’s office at (435) 687-2436 at least 24 hours prior to meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 16, 2020.