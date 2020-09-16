PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED INTERMOUNTAIN INDUSTRIAL PARK COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT PROJECT AREA

Earlier this year, the Carbon County Community Redevelopment Agency (“Agency”), by resolution, authorized the preparation of a Proposed Community Reinvestment Project Area (“Project Area”) Plan (the “Plan”) and Budget (the “Budget”). The Agency intends to enter into Interlocal Agreements with one or more taxing entities to collect the new tax revenue created by the increase in value of the parcels described in the Plan and Budget. A copy of the Plan, Budget, and the specific description of the property proposed to be included in the Project Area may be obtained via mail, fax, or by writing to the Carbon County Commission at 751 East 100 North Suite 2700, Price, Utah 84501.

The Plan and Budget for the proposed Project Area having been prepared, the Agency hereby gives notice that the Agency will hold a public hearing on the Plan and Budget for the Project Area on October 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

At the public hearing, the Agency will hear public comment on and objections to the Plan and Budget of the proposed Project Area, including whether either should be revised, approved, or rejected. At the hearing, the Agency will also receive all written objections to the Plan. All interested persons are invited to submit to the Agency written comments on the Plan and Budget before the date of the hearing to the Carbon County Commission at the aforementioned address.

Any person objecting to the Plan and Budget or contesting the regularity of any of the proceedings to adopt it may appear before the Agency Board at the hearing to show cause why the Plan and Budget should not be adopted.

The Plan will also be available for inspection at the Carbon County Commission offices at the aforementioned address, during regular office hours, Monday- Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In compliance with the American Disabilities Act, persons needing auxiliary services for these meetings should call the Carbon County Clerk’s office at (435) 636-3224 at least 24 hours prior to meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 16, 2020.