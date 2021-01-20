PUBLIC HEARING TO VACANT GIACOLETTO SUBDIVISION ROAD

The Helper City Council will hold a Public Hearing to receive comments on vacating the road located in the Giacoletto Subdivision. The road description is as follows: Beginning at the North West Corner of lot 5, Giacoletto Subdivision, thence South 329.96 feet to the South West Corner of Lot 8 thence West 50 feet to the South East corner of lot 4 thence North 325.76 feet to the North East corner of lot 2 thence east 50 feet to point of beginning. The Public Hearing will be held Thursday February 4, 2021 at approximately 5:00 P.M. in an electronic meeting. To participate in the Public Hearing discussion please send your comments and documents to jonaskerl@helpercity.net or call 435-472-5391 24 hours before the meeting. Your comments will be heard and broadcasted on youtube.com. Here is the link for the meeting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTuAFN4AJ3pF_GlNdaxJ9Mw or you may search Helper City Live Stream in the youtube.com search engine.

-s- Jona M. Skerl

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 20, 2021.