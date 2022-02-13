Public Hearings Opened by Castle Dale City Council

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Dale City Council meeting was held on Feb. 10. Mayor Danny Van Wagoner and Councilman Joel Dorsch were excused for the evening and Councilman Brad Giles became the mayor pro temp for the meeting. To start it off, junior rodeo directors McArthur and Manning, accompanied by several participants, thanked the city for the use of the arena for their recent series of rodeos.

Following this, auditors Kimball and Roberts were in attendance virtually to give their annual audit report. The report was accepted by the council members Jordan Leonard, Michael Jorgensen and Julie Johansen.

Citizens Ed and Jeri Goddard then requested permission to place a street address sign on the lane going toward their home. They have been having trouble with parcel delivery and cell phone identification because of an obscure address. They were told they could place an address sign on their property for residency identification.

Next, McKinley Duncan, the new leader of the Dust Riders Jr. Riding Club, requested a fee wavier to use the arenas at the fairgrounds in Castle Dale for riding practice. The request was granted, though the council asked her to encourage all riders to purchase an arena membership from the city.

Two public hearings, one on rezoning part of Esquire Estates and the other considering an increases in culinary water fees, were postponed pending more information. A public hearing was then opened to receive comments on cemetery fees. There were no public comments, so the hearing was closed and the council discussed the fee increases. Councilwoman Johansen presented a copy of the corresponding fees from other cities within the county. Although Castle Dale’s fees are higher than those other cities, an increase was approved.

A vote was taken on forming a Main Street improvement board consisting of nine members. The vote was unanimous in the affirmative with the recommendations including Main Street business owners, council member Leonard, Mayor Van Wagoner, the city treasurer, the city recorder and citizens. This board is necessary in order to qualify for grants.

Castle Dale City will also be purchasing tablets for the council’s use. These tablets will decrease the expense of paper and office time to prepare papers for council meetings and will ensure that needed documents are available for council use.