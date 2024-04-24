PUBLIC INPUT NEEDED ON DRAFT PRE-DISASTER MITIGATION PLAN

Carbon County is updating its Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan. Adraft of this plan is available for public review and comment through 5/17/2024.

The draft and a fillable form for public comment is located at https://CarbonHazardPlan.org This website link can also be found on Carbon County’s website. Ahard copy si available for viewing by appointment at the County Emergency Services Office located at 164 N200 W, Price, Utah 84501. Please contact Justin Needles or Daneil Robison at (435)636-3740 to schedule a time to view a hard copy of the plan.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 24, May 1, May 8 and May 15, 2024.