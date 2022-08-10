Public Invited to San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council Public Meeting

Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) welcomes the public to attend an in-person or virtual meeting of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council (Council) on Aug. 29, 2022. The meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street in Castle Dale, to discuss the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area.

“The San Rafael Swell Recreation Area is a striking land of breathtaking views and exceptional recreational opportunities,” said Green River District Manager Lance Porter. “The Council is an integral piece to managing the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area and we look forward to receiving their input.”

Individuals who prefer to participate virtually must register at https://tinyurl.com/yckrjtfa. Registrants will receive a link and phone numbers to join the meeting. Please contact us for reasonable accommodations to participate.

Agenda topics for the August meeting will include a review of land use plan amendment updates and spring/summer visitor information updates. The final agenda and meeting information will be posted on the Council’s webpage two weeks before the meeting at https://go.usa.gov/xzfRJ.

The public will be given an opportunity to address the Council from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited. Written statements to address the Council may also be sent prior to each meeting to the BLM Green River District, Attn: Lance Porter, 170 South 500 West, Vernal, Utah 84078 or via email with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov. For additional information, please call (435) 781-4400.

Created by geologic upheaval, the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area offers unique hiking, backpacking, biking, camping and kayaking opportunities for all levels of outdoor recreationists. More information about the area can be found at https://www.blm.gov/visit/san-rafael-swell-recreation-area.