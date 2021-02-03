Public Land Issues Challenge Emery County Public Lands Council

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Public Lands Council met on Tuesday both virtually and in person. Chairman Rod Player invited the agencies to begin their reports. From there, Chris Conrad introduced Carl Hildebrand as the law enforcement in their agency for Emery County.

He gave a timeline report on the wild horse and burro situation on Mackie Flat area. Hildebrand said he began to patrol this area on May 25 following a Facebook post. Then, on May 28, he and Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk visited the area and gave an order to the people there to cease. After this order, a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) helicopter made a check and report.

Perpetrators were then ordered to remove the water troughs on July 30 of last year. On Aug. 19, 39 burros were removed from the area and trespassing orders were served on Aug. 24 to 11 people. On Oct. 2, all were summoned to court.

They have since not been seen and, on Dec. 5, the troughs were impounded. Following the court action, the matter is now being handled by the Department of Justice. However, because of the pandemic, no jury trials have been held and there is a tremendous backlog. The comments were made that the cattle permittees are now hauling water to their cows and the horses are still being watered, meaning the crunch will come in the spring. The BLM expressed appreciation to Emery County for their assistance in the matter.

Dana Truman of the BLM reported that Jurassic Monument will open on March 25 with regular hours Thursday through Sunday. Work is continuing on the campgrounds and restrooms through Buckhorn Wash but Good Water Rim work is now on hold due to an appeal by the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

Conrad reported that the bathrooms on the Rim are being installed as no stay was issued. He sadly reported that there have been some wilderness signage destroyed by vandals. When questioned about the road to the Jurassic Monument, he responded that they are just responding to the proposal of the county. A Recreational Area Committee (RAC) virtual meeting is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Marc Stilson, Utah State Water Engineer, reported that there has been a small application for exploration wells beyond I-70 where Highway 24 crosses the San Rafael River. He also spoke about the Navajo water rights before congress right now and that water banking seems to be a big issue in Carbon County. Senator David Hinkins has introduced a resolution, HC2001, which would help regulate the releases from Flaming George Dam to minimize the damage along the Green River with high water releases.

Next, Steve Christensen from the Division of Oil Gas and Mining reported that the abandoned mine closures area is about half finished and the remaining work will begin again next fall. The Crandall Canyon Reclamation is pending because of matters of water from the mine, the Memorial, the seepage from the high cliffs and ensuring adequate bonding.

Then, Department of Wildlife’s Chris Wood reported relocating turkeys from the Cleveland and Castle Dale area has taken place. He reported that big game permits are available now through March 4. The Range Creek bison hunt ended on Jan. 31 and about 90 heads were harvested over the hunting period. This will continue again next year until the problem is solved and the bison do not cross the river.

Forest Ranger Daren Olsen was glad to see some snow on the forest. The logging along the skyline is continuing. Ranger Olsen spoke once again about the range improvements south of Highway 6. They are still trying to organize the Secure Rural School funding program by contacting people from Emery, San Juan and Sanpete vounties who would like to be involved.

With funding through The Great American Outdoors Act, there will be improvements on the Joe’s Valley campground, forest roads and signs, trail maintenance and other campgrounds. In regard to an inquiry about grazing cuts, Olsen responded that nothing has been done hard and fast but it matter is being discussed.

There are still questions on the Joe’s Valley Dam title transfer, which are being addressed. There have been some trails meetings for non-motorized winter area trails for skiing or snowboarding. For questions or comments on these trails, the contact people are Jim Jennings or Chris Nichols. Larry Johansen, State Parks, reported that they are starting to hire for next year and have also have been grooming trails.

A new Goblin Valley ranger, Brook Wepherell, was introduced, who spoke about the increase in numbers at the park, up by 300 visitors this winter.

The Washington delegation then addressed the council. Representatives from Senator Mike Lee, Senator Mitt Romney and Congressman John Curtis’ offices attended virtually. They reported that the Utah delegation is working together to try to protect Utah under the new administration in the area of mineral leases, COVID-19 relief, the Antiquities Act and keeping the powers in the legislative branch.