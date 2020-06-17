Public Lands Administrator Ray Petersen Retires After 33 Years of Service

By Julie Johansen

After serving Emery County for nearly 33 years, Public Lands Administrator Ray Petersen will retire at the end of June. His efforts were honored by the Emery County Commissioners on Tuesday before a celebration was hosted in his honor. Friends, family and coworkers gathered to thank Petersen for his service and congratulate him on his upcoming retirement.

Petersen began working for Emery County in 1987 with the road department. He had previously guided river trips and was chasing construction jobs. The move back to his home area meant a big cut in pay and no benefits. He spent 15 years with the county road department and then, when former Public Lands Administrator Val Payne moved upstate, he became the new administrator. This is a position he has held for the last 18 years.

Peterson said this position presented a new learning curve for him. He was familiar with the geography of the county, as he was raised here and his father worked for the U.S. Forest Service, but the politics and technology of the new job challenged him. He learned a lot quickly and has been an asset to Emery County, which was echoed by the county commissioners on Tuesday.

Perhaps the biggest and most renowned accomplishment during his time was the feat of assisting in the passing of the Emery County Public Lands Bill after working on it for more than two decades. He took eight trips to Washington D.C. to assist in this legislation.

“It was a lot of work,” Petersen said. “But we are not done. Those issues are always there, they are always going to be there.” Petersen continued, stating that it is crucial to work with state and federal agencies, not against them.

Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson praised Petersen for his efforts on the bill, saying he was the shepherd that led elected officials, residents and tourists through the process, informing them and paving the way for the bill.

“I have no regrets,” Wilson said in regard to the bill. “And the reason I have no regrets is because of the hard work of Ray Petersen.”

Other issues, such as water and watershed, wild horse and burrows, mining and minerals, and recreation, were continually needing discussion and attention from Petersen. These were all items that he addressed with this position. Throughout these issues, commissioners came and went, and Peterson worked with 18 of them during his tenure.

Petersen and his wife Nancy reside in Ferron and have no definite plans for leaving, but they do plan on spending more time at their cabin in Joe’s Valley. They have two grown children and four grandchildren that he is sure to see more of.

“We are excited for Ray to go on to his next phase in life,” said Emery County Commissioner Lynn Sitterud.

The job posting for hiring a new public lands administrator, who will also oversee planning and zoning within the county, closed on Tuesday evening. Wilson said the goal is to have the new administrator be guided by Petersen if at all possible.