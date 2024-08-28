PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

Proposed Adoption of Annexation Policy Plan

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that Orangeville City Planning and Zoning is considering the adoption of an Annexation Policy Plan, in accordance with state and local laws. This policy plan will outline the future boundaries of Orangeville City, proposed for, and will establish the criteria and procedures for annexing adjacent unincorporated areas into the City’s jurisdiction.

Affected Entities: All property owners, residents, businesses, and governmental entities located within or adjacent to the proposed annexation areas are considered affected entities and are encouraged to participate in the review and decision-making process.

Public Meeting: A public meeting will be held on September 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., at Orangeville City Hall, 25 N. Main, during which the proposed Annexation Policy Plan will be presented, and public comments will be heard. This hearing provides an opportunity for affected entities to express their views, ask questions, and provide feedback on the proposed plan.

Inspection of Documents: A copy of the proposed Annexation Policy Plan is available for public inspection at Orangeville City Hall, 25 N. Main, during regular business hours. Interested parties are encouraged to review the plan prior to the public meeting.

Submission of Written Comments: Written comments on the proposed Annexation Policy Plan may be submitted to Orangeville City by September 15, 2024. The city will consider any additional written comments from affected entities until 10 days after the public meeting under Utah Ann. Code § 10-2-401.5(2)(a)(ii).

Comments may be submitted via mail to P.O. Box 677, Orangeville, Utah, 84537 or via email to recorder@orangevillecity.org.

For further information, please contact Amanda Lake- City Recorder at 435-748-2651 or recorder@orangevillecity.org.

This notice serves as an official announcement of the proposed adoption of the Annexation Policy Plan. Your participation is important to ensure that the plan reflects the needs and interests of all affected entities.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 28, 2024.