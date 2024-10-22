Public Meeting Scheduled to Address Kenilworth Mine Fire Management

Press Release

HELPER — The Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining’s Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program (AMRP) will host a public meeting on October 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Helper Library, 19 S Main St., to discuss efforts to manage the ongoing Kenilworth Mine fire.

Contractors plan to seal cracks with fire-resistant expanding foam to limit airflow to the fire, reducing its spread and the intensity of smoke emissions. Due to the steep terrain, a helicopter will transport workers and equipment to the site. The work is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-November.

Underground mine fires are notoriously difficult to manage or extinguish. AMRP has been monitoring the Kenilworth fire since 2021. While the fire poses no significant threat, visible smoke has caused concern among residents. Records indicate coal seam fires have been reported in the Kenilworth mine area since 1906. The cause of the fire is unknown; however, spontaneous combustion, where coal catches fire without an external ignition source, is a common concern within coal mines.

For additional information, please contact Levy Woodruff with OGM at 801-538-5352 or lkwoodruff@utah.gov