A copy of the sample ballot for primary election for Emery County is available on Emery County’s website: www.emerycounty.com. Copies are also available at the Clerk/Auditor’s office, 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT 84513.

Brenda Tuttle

Emery County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 24, 2020.