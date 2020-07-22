PUBLIC NOTICE

The Manti-La Sal National Forest will be issuing forest product permits including fuel wood, post & pole and seed permits, beginning July 22, 2020, and continuing through the end of the season. These permits are in addition to the free fuel wood permit, which are also available up to four cords per household. Due to current USDA COVID-19 restrictions our offices remain closed to the public. We will be able to take payments for permits over the phone on Wednesdays during regular business hours, from 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4:30 pm. To request a forest product permit for the Manti-La Sal National Forest, please call the District you are planning to harvest the product on. The contacts for the Districts are: Ferron/Price Ranger District (RD) @ 435-636-3580, Sanpete RD @ 435-636-3300, Moab RD @ 435-259-7155, or the Monticello RD @ 435-587-2041. Please leave a call back number and the Forest will call you back to get the required information needed for the permit. To maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines all permits will be mailed. Upon requesting a permit, please allow the Forest a week to get your permit to you. All rules associated with the permit will be the same as previous years. Any changes will be posted on our website and Facebook page.

Published in the ETV News Progress on July 22, 2020.