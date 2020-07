Public Notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold a Public Hearing on August 13, 2020 at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main at 7:00pm for the Purpose of:

*Water Rates going into effect in September 2020

Interested citizens are invited to attend this meeting.

Maegan Wilberg

Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 29 and August 5, 2020.