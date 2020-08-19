PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Emery County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on September 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. during the regularly-scheduled Commission Meeting in order to take public comment regarding transferring of the CIB request for funding in the amount of $7,500,000.00 for funding of the Molten Salt Lab, Coal Research and other Energy Research Projects at the San Rafael Energy Research Center into Emery County’s name and removing Seven County Infrastructure Coalition from the funding request; as well as to receive comment regarding taking a portion of this funding on as a loan not to exceed the income of the Community Reinvestment Project Area. This Public Hearing will take place during the regularly scheduled Commission Meeting at 3:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020 in the Commission Chambers of the Emery County Administration Building located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 19 and 26, 2020.