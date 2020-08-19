PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Emery County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on September 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. during the regularly-scheduled Commission Meeting in order to take public comment on the Castle Valley Special Service District Resolution 07162020-B regarding Connection Fee/Water Rate Schedule. This Public Hearing will take place during the regularly scheduled Commission Meeting at 3:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020 in the Commission Chambers of the Emery County Administration Building located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 19 and 26, 2020.