PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Emery County Fire Protection Special Service District will hold a Public Hearing on September 21, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Emery County Courthouse located at 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah, in the Box Conference Room.

The District will hold a public hearing to take public comment regarding the submitting of an application to the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) for funding of the proposed Fire Truck Refurbishment project. The CIB funding application will be in the amount of $646,000. The district will solicit comments concerning the funding request for the above project. All interested persons shall be given an opportunity to be heard. The public is encouraged to attend.

Ignacio A Arrien, Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 2 and 9, 2020.