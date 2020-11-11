PUBLIC NOTICE

The Emery County Tourism Office is seeking public input on recreation in Emery County. The Office is working with a non-profit organization called Public Land Solutions (PLS) to collect information on all types of recreation in Emery County. The purpose of this project is to optimize our recreation assets for both locals and visitors. All suggestions regarding all activities will be collected to determine how best to manage visitors while accommodating the needs and goals of our residents. Emery County and PLS will be working with the Bureau of Land Management, National Forest Service, Utah State Parks, and others to coordinate planning and proposals. Growing local businesses and promoting economic development is our primary goal with the potential to expand/protect outdoor recreation opportunities for OHV, hiking, horseback riding, watersports, canyoneering, climbing, biking, and more.

If you recreate in Emery County we need your input. Please join us for an introductory meeting to discuss the project on Nov. 17 at either noon or 5 pm. Two sessions have been scheduled.

Please RSVP to krystyna@publiclandsolutions.org with your name, email, and stakeholder position (i.e. OHV, Hiking, Watersports, etc.). An email confirmation will be sent to you.

