PUBLIC NOTICE

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 9:00 am in order to take public comment regarding a request of approximately $7.5 million to the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) for the construction of an administration building, Carbon County food bank, Weatherization Assistance Program warehouse and future transit hub near the address of 400 South Fairgrounds Road, Price, Utah 84501. Comments will be solicited on project scope, implementation and its effects on residents.

Due to COVID19, the public hearing will be held electronically via conference call. Interested persons can join the public hearing by dialing 435-613-0045 and entering the participant pin 375375#.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Jade Powell at jpowell@seualg.utah.gov or 435-613-0022.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this hearing should notify SEUALG at 375 S. Carbon Ave Price Utah at least three days prior to the hearing. Individuals with speech and/or hearing impairments may call the Relay Utah by dialing 711. Spanish Relay Utah: 1-888-346-3162.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 18, 2020.