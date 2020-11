Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Education of the Emery County School District will be held online at https://uen.webex.com/meet/jallred on December 1, 2020 at 9:30 am.

The purpose of the meeting will be to hold a closed session for the purpose of discussing the purchase, exchange, or lease of real property, and to hold a work session to discuss upcoming facility plans.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 18 and November 25, 2020.