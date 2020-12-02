PUBLIC NOTICE

A Public Hearing for receiving comment on 2021 budgets for the Emery County General Fund, Special Revenue Funds, Capital Project Funds and for the Castle Valley Special Service District and to amend the 2020 budgets will be held on December 15, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Emery County Commission Chambers, Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, UT. The tentative budget for 2021 is on file and available for public inspection in the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Brenda D. Tuttle

Emery County Clerk/ Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 2 and December 9, 2020.