PUBLIC NOTICE

A Public Hearing to receive comment on the 2021 budget and to amend the 2020 budget of the Emery County Fire Protection Special Service District will be held on Monday, December 21, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah. The tentative budget for 2021 is on file and available for public inspection in the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Ignacio Arrien

Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 9 and December 16, 2020.