PUBLIC NOTICE

Carbon County Offices and the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles office located at 751 East 100 North, Suite 1500, Price, UT 84501 will be CLOSED Thursday, December 24, 2020 and Friday, December 25, 2020 in observation of the Christmas Holiday.

Offices will reopen for regular business hours Monday, December 26, 2020.

Carbon County Offices and the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles office will also be CLOSED Thursday, December 31, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 in observation of the New Year Holiday.

Offices will reopen for regular business hours Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Members of the public with business to conduct at one of the County or OMV Offices that are closed are asked to plan accordingly.

Happy Holidays and thank you for your support and consideration.

Larry Jensen, Casey Hopes & Tony Martines

The Carbon County Board of Commissioners

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 9, December 16 and December 23, 2020.