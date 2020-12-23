PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration hereby gives notice that the following property is being considered for lease:

Emery County

Township 16 South, Range 9 East, SLB&M

Section 5: S½SW¼

Section 6: Lots 3-7, E½SW¼, SE¼NW¼, SW¼NE¼, SE¼

Section 7: E2, NE¼SW¼, E½NW¼

Section 8: S½, S½NE¼, W½SE¼

Section 17: N½N½NW¼

Section 18: N½NE¼

Approx. 1,640.00 Acres

Any individual wishing to comment or submit a competing application to purchase, lease, and/or exchange for this property, a portion thereof, or a parcel including any of the above-described acreage, should also file an application including the appropriate application fee(s).

The Trust Lands Administration will accept comments and/or competing applications during the following time:

From 8:00 A.M.

Monday, December 21, 2020

Until 5:00 P.M.

Monday, January 18, 2021

TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION

2031 South Industrial Park Road

Richfield, UT 84701

(435)896-2559

Reference No.: SULA 1947

The Trust Lands Administration reserves the right to reject any application or subsequent bids.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 23 and December 30, 2020, and January 6, 2021.