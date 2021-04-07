PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given of a mid-term vacancy for the office of council person for Cleveland Town. Interested persons need to apply in writing to the Cleveland Town Office located at 130 W. Main or mail to, PO Box 325, Cleveland, UT 84518, by April 29, 2021 by 2:00 pm. Those applying must meet the following qualifications:

1. Be a United States Citizen.

2. Be at least 18 years old.

3. Be a resident of Cleveland for a period of 12 consecutive months immediately preceding this vacancy.

4. Be a registered voter of the municipality.

The position will be filled by appointment by the Cleveland Town Council during the May 6, 2021 town council meeting starting at 7:00 pm. at 130 West Main, Cleveland, Utah. The appointed term will run through December 2021.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 7 and April 14, 2021.