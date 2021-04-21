PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration hereby gives notice that the following property is being considered for lease:

EMERY COUNTY

Township 20 South, Range 16 East, SLB&M

Section 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, 29, 30 (Within)

Containing 1,043.26 acres, more or less

Any individual wishing to comment or submit a competing application to purchase, lease, and/or exchange for this property, a portion thereof, or a parcel including any of the above-described acreage, should also file an application including the appropriate application fee(s).

The Trust Lands Administration will accept comments and/or competing applications during the following period:

From 8:00 A.M.

TUESDAY April 20, 2021

Until 5:00 P.M.

FRIDAY May 14, 2021

Please submit comments and/or competing applications to:

TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION

2031 South Industrial Park Road

Richfield, UT 84701

(435)896-2559

Reference No.: SULA 1950

The Trust Lands Administration reserves the right to reject any application or subsequent bids.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 21, April 28 and May 5, 2021.