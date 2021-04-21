PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration hereby gives notice that the following property is being considered for lease:
EMERY COUNTY
Township 20 South, Range 16 East, SLB&M
Section 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, 29, 30 (Within)
Containing 1,043.26 acres, more or less
Any individual wishing to comment or submit a competing application to purchase, lease, and/or exchange for this property, a portion thereof, or a parcel including any of the above-described acreage, should also file an application including the appropriate application fee(s).
The Trust Lands Administration will accept comments and/or competing applications during the following period:
From 8:00 A.M.
TUESDAY April 20, 2021
Until 5:00 P.M.
FRIDAY May 14, 2021
Please submit comments and/or competing applications to:
TRUST LANDS ADMINISTRATION
2031 South Industrial Park Road
Richfield, UT 84701
(435)896-2559
Reference No.: SULA 1950
The Trust Lands Administration reserves the right to reject any application or subsequent bids.
Published in the ETV Newspaper April 21, April 28 and May 5, 2021.